Ruble plummets – major setback for Putin

New sanction reinforces fall in exchange rate

The most recent fall in the rouble exchange rate has been exacerbated by the new sanctions against the Russian financial sector. According to analysts, this is leading to interruptions in payments for foreign trade - particularly for oil and gas. Most major Russian banks - including Gazprombank - are now affected by US sanctions and are therefore unable to carry out banking transactions in dollars. The only remaining option for them to trade in foreign currency is to import large amounts of dollar cash.