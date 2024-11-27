Police under pressure
New bomb threats: Now schools are being targeted
Following the countless threats against train stations throughout Austria in recent months, educational institutions are now being targeted by bomb threats. Vienna was affected on Monday, and there were further threats in other federal states on Tuesday. The police are investigating the incidents.
As confirmed by the Burgenland police, an email with a threat was received on Tuesday. This is believed to have been directed against the agricultural college; the pupils had to leave the building in the morning. According to investigators, the threat is being taken seriously and investigated.
No suspicious objects found
The authorities in Vienna also confirmed a bomb threat on Monday. It was not initially clear which buildings were targeted by the threats in Vienna.
An education directorate in Styria was also affected on Tuesday: During the police operation, "everything was searched and no suspicious objects were found", according to the Styrian state police directorate. According to the police, an evacuation was not necessary. The incident was not publicized in the communication because they did not want to motivate further free riders.
We assumed that the danger level was low, so we did not carry out an evacuation.
Die Tiroler Polizei
Explosives detection dogs in action
In Tyrol, the threat was sent by email, explained a police spokeswoman. However, the executive assumed a "low risk situation", so no evacuation was carried out. However, the building was searched as a precautionary measure and explosives detection dogs were also involved, it said.
The incidents are reminiscent of a series of bomb threats against train stations throughout Austria in recent months. In mid-October, a 20-year-old suspect was finally identified in Switzerland. Since then, the authorities in Austria and Switzerland have been investigating the case. However, the series of bomb threats has not stopped ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
