Bomb threats: Several operations in Innsbruck
Bomb alert on Wednesday morning in Innsbruck: threats were received by email against several "state and federal offices". The police searched all buildings, including the education directorate. The all-clear was given around midday. There were apparently also bomb threats in other federal states.
"Several threats were received by email. Among others, the education directorate in Innsbruck was affected," a police spokeswoman said in response to a question from "Krone". The police took the threats seriously and searched the relevant areas and buildings.
State and federal offices affected
A spokesperson for the state of Tyrol added: "There were threats throughout Austria. State and federal government offices were affected. Also in Tyrol."
No suspicious objects were found.
Around midday, the police were able to give the all-clear: "No people had to be evacuated. No suspicious objects were found. The operation has been completed." Explosives detection dogs were also deployed, it was reported.
There were also bomb threats in other federal states. The office of the Burgenland provincial government received an email with a threat. This is believed to have been directed against the agricultural college in Eisenstadt, and the students had to leave the building in the meantime. The Burgenland Provincial Police Directorate confirmed the existence of a threat to APA.
There was also a bomb threat in Styria. Here, the education directorate was affected at around 9 am. During the police operation, "everything was searched and no suspicious objects were found", according to the Styrian Provincial Police Directorate.
