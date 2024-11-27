Scratches on his nose and bald head: mystery surrounding Pep

"I want to hurt myself," Guardiola grinned. A journalist asked him at the press conference after the final whistle what all the scratches on his face were about. And Pep responded with gallows humor. And with a pained smile. But that couldn't hide the fact that it took some getting used to. His nose and partially bald head were affected. Several scratches adorned the Man City coach's face, which is actually quite presentable. And social media is faced with a veritable conundrum.