Russian espionage?

Drones over US bases in the UK

Nachrichten
27.11.2024 08:49

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, there has been an increase in drone sightings over military bases in Germany. According to the media, a total of 172 reports were received in 2022. The following year, there were 446. US bases in the UK are now also being regularly flown over by unmanned aerial vehicles.

Since last Wednesday, small drones have been spotted in England near the bases RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, RAF Feltwell and RAF Fairford, according to the US Air Force in Europe. British soldiers are to help find out who is responsible for the drone flights. Around 60 soldiers will be deployed for the investigation, the British news agency PA reported.

The number and size of the drones has varied, according to the US statement. "Our units continue to monitor the airspace." The cases have so far had no impact on residents, facilities or installations. "The Air Force is taking all appropriate measures to protect the facilities mentioned and their occupants," the Air Force stated.

Suspected sabotage of damaged Baltic Sea data cables
Neither the British nor the US government have yet named any suspects. However, Western intelligence services have been warning for some time about Russian acts of sabotage in countries allied with Ukraine. The case of two damaged data cables in the Baltic Sea is also being investigated for possible sabotage. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated in connection with the two incidents in the Baltic Sea that "sabotage" must be assumed.

The governments in Denmark and Sweden agreed with this view. The Russian government rejected speculation that it could be sabotage in connection with the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine as "ridiculous" and "absurd".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
