Carinthians in black and white! They shaped Sturm Graz
A number of Carinthian players and coaches caused a sensation at Sturm Graz. From Gerd Springer at the end of the 1960s to the current captain of the "Blackies" Stefan Hierländer. .
Sturm Graz and Carinthia - a perfect match! Not only because the Styrians have already celebrated several successes in the Wörthersee Stadium. But also because a number of footballers and coaches from the southernmost province have played an active role in the history of the 115-year-old club. . .
Gerd Springer. Gerd coached Sturm from 1968 to 1970. In his last year, he led the team from Graz to third place in the then National League. He also played a key role in shaping Sturm's history off the pitch. For example, he gave his name to the legendary "Gruabn" stadium. In 1969, a match against Austria Vienna was supposed to be moved to Liebenau - Springer intervened and referred to the venue as the "Gruabn" for the first time. Before his career as a soccer coach, he was active in ice hockey. He became champion three times with the KAC and played 63 times for the national team. In 1947, he won bronze at the World Championships in Prague. He took part in the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki (Finland) with the national soccer team. Gerd Springer died in Klagenfurt in July 1999.
Walter Ludescher. The Klagenfurt native coached the "Blackies" from June 1986 to October 1988 and led Sturm to third place and the UEFA Cup in his second year. As a player, he started his career at KAC and moved to Rapid at the age of 19. In 1965, he was called up to the national team and played in the legendary 3:2 victory over England in front of 65,000 spectators at Wembley. Both Ludescher and Springer were officially awarded legend status by the club.
Heinz Arzberger. The goalkeeper from Lavanttal was under contract with Sturm between 1995 and 1997 and made nine appearances. Today, the 52-year-old is goalkeeping coach at Liefering.
Gilbert Prilasnig. Two-time Austrian champion, three-time cup winner and three-time Champions League participant. The player from Völkermarkt is a true Sturm legend! Between 1992 and 2001, he made 279 appearances, scoring 29 goals. The 51-year-old made 16 appearances for the national team. After his career, he worked in various roles in the Graz youth team from 2010. His involvement ended in April. He has been coaching second-division futsal team Panthera Graz since October.
Christian Prawda. Switched from Austria Kärnten to the Styrians for six months in January 2010. The 42-year-old made 13 appearances. He was not in the squad for the Cup win over Wr. Neustadt at the Wörthersee Stadion. Today he is coach of KAC II in the 1st division.
Mattias Sereinig. The Moosburg native played under Franco Foda in the 2008/09 season. He played in the UI Cup and in the UEFA Cup qualifiers against Shakhter Soligorsk, Honved Budapest and FC Zurich.
Walter Kogler. The player from Lavanttal made 495 appearances in the Bundesliga during his professional career. He signed his first professional contract with Sturm in 1992, where he played until the summer of 1996. The defender scored eleven goals in 168 games for the "Schwoazn". Kogler played 28 times for the national team and took part in the 1998 World Cup in France - but was not called up. The 56-year-old currently heads the academy of league rivals WAC.
Stefan Hierländer. The only Carinthian to breathe Champions League air this year. And as captain! The player from Greifenburg moved from Leipzig to Graz in 2016. The midfielder scored the golden goal in the 112th minute of the 1:0 Cup win over Salzburg 2018 at the Wörthersee Stadium and secured the club's first title since 2011. The 33-year-old's contract expires in the summer.
Herbert Grassler. The Lavanttal midfield engine celebrated the first title in the club's history with Sturm in 1996 with the Cup victory (3:1 against Admira). He also won the Supercup in the same year (1:0 against Rapid). He made 141 appearances for Graz and scored six goals.
Manuel Weber. Between 2009 and 2014, the midfielder made 187 appearances in black and white, scoring twelve times. In 2010, he celebrated winning the cup in Klagenfurt (1:0 over Wiener Neustadt), followed by the championship title in 2011. Today, the Villach native works as a player consultant.
Ewald Türmer. The Lavanttal native scored his only career "treble" in August 1987 in Sturm's 3:1 away win over LASK. He made seven appearances for the national team.
Markus Pink. Was with Sturm from July 2018 to January 2020. The striker scored seven times in 40 games. The 33-year-old is now under contract with WAC.
Fabian Schubert. In the 2017/18 season, the Völkermarkt attacker scored two goals in ten games for the "Schwoazn". The 30-year-old currently plays for 1860 Munich in the German 3rd division.
Dominik Hassler. Wore the black and white jersey from January 2009 to July 2011. The Irschen native scored two goals in 25 games for Sturm. He made five appearances in the 2011 championship season.
Andreas Fischer. In the 2013/14 season, the Brückler made 19 appearances. Otherwise, he mainly played for the amateurs in the regional league.
Samuel Stückler. The player from Bad St. Leonhard came through almost all of Graz's youth ranks and made two appearances for the professionals. Nevertheless, he can call himself a champion and two-time cup winner.
Udo Benko. The Friesach native made 40 appearances for Sturm from 1987 to 1989. He scored eight goals for the "Schwoazn".
