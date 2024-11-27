Carinthians in black and white! They shaped Sturm Graz

Gerd Springer. Gerd coached Sturm from 1968 to 1970. In his last year, he led the team from Graz to third place in the then National League. He also played a key role in shaping Sturm's history off the pitch. For example, he gave his name to the legendary "Gruabn" stadium. In 1969, a match against Austria Vienna was supposed to be moved to Liebenau - Springer intervened and referred to the venue as the "Gruabn" for the first time. Before his career as a soccer coach, he was active in ice hockey. He became champion three times with the KAC and played 63 times for the national team. In 1947, he won bronze at the World Championships in Prague. He took part in the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki (Finland) with the national soccer team. Gerd Springer died in Klagenfurt in July 1999.