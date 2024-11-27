Fixed! Budget crisis demands parking fee at lido

Team Kärnten adds: "The SP doesn't want a budget at all so that the problem can be passed on to the mayor. The state of Carinthia would pay 150,000 euros for a consolidation council, but the SP suddenly disagrees with the circular resolution. Yet they were previously in favor. The SP is raising prices for the canal, short-term parking zones and youth centers, which is the only way to make a budget," criticizes Patrick Jonke, head of the mayor's office. "Nothing has changed at all under Ron Rabitsch following the resignation of Philipp Liesnig. Trade fair president Harald Kogler would work on the consolidation advisory board for free. The SP obviously wants the city to stand still from January."