Children's carnival wobbles
Fixed! Budget crisis demands parking fee at lido
The extension of parking fees for the Ostbucht was approved by a large majority at the city senate meeting. This will save 1.2 million euros for the city budget. SP introduces further savings proposals. The financial crisis in Klagenfurt is great, even the 61st children's carnival is shaky.
The SP, FP and VP were in favor of extending the parking fees for the Ostbucht in the city senate, five out of seven votes. At a daily price of four euros, with 930,000 cars per year, 1.2 million euros would flow into the city budget. And that is to be expected. The area around the lido offers 992 parking spaces - the fee could be paid via a cell phone app. This is set to happen for the first time next summer.
Team Kärnten and the VP wanted the fee to be extended to other parking lots such as Minimundus. However, the proposal was not approved. "The decision was a rush job that was not thought through to the end. The surrounding parking areas such as Minimundus and the Park & Ride parking spaces at Klagenfurt West station were completely disregarded. Visitors to the beach could use these as alternative areas," criticized the mayor. He is calling for a cheaper combined ticket for long-term season ticket holders.
Halving the club fee helps the town
Scheider also points out that the agreed concept includes parking fees in the off-season. "That would be an affront to the population, but above all to families who only visit the playground in winter."
The SP has made further savings proposals, as the budget for 2025 is 35 million euros short. SP city deputy Ronald Rabitsch wants to push through two further demands. "Painful savings await. Politicians must therefore set a good example. That's why I'm in favor of halving club funding, which would amount to 230,000 euros. And the town hall should also introduce a zero pay round for the seven representatives in the city senate."
Mayor Christian Scheider (TK) counters: "That would be savings that would only apply for one year. I want to cut the city senate by two people, and the municipal council should also be reduced in size. Because these savings would apply for many years."
Team Kärnten adds: "The SP doesn't want a budget at all so that the problem can be passed on to the mayor. The state of Carinthia would pay 150,000 euros for a consolidation council, but the SP suddenly disagrees with the circular resolution. Yet they were previously in favor. The SP is raising prices for the canal, short-term parking zones and youth centers, which is the only way to make a budget," criticizes Patrick Jonke, head of the mayor's office. "Nothing has changed at all under Ron Rabitsch following the resignation of Philipp Liesnig. Trade fair president Harald Kogler would work on the consolidation advisory board for free. The SP obviously wants the city to stand still from January."
No subsidy for children's carnival
The children's carnival planned for March 2 could also fall victim to the austerity measures. This is a long-standing traditional event for Klagenfurt families. The 61st edition in the Konzerthaus cannot be financed by the city with a twelfth budget - the austerity package does not allow for any subsidies. Scheider: "We are now looking for other ways to cover the costs of 18,000 to 20,000 euros. I'm not dropping the children's carnival. Maybe we can find another location."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.