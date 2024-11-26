Vorarlberg retail
Optimism for the Christmas season
Retailers launch new online platform through which vouchers from 15 business communities and regions can be purchased. Regional shopping vouchers promote the local economy and secure jobs, says Carina Pollhammer, head of the division.
"Christmas business is traditionally seen as a barometer of sentiment and is therefore not only important for sales, but also for the long-term development of the retail sector," emphasizes Carina Pollhammer before the start of the Advent season.
Despite the difficult times, Vorarlberg retailers are optimistic - after all, 89 percent of Vorarlberg residents aged 15 and over are planning to act as Christmas elves and spend a total of around 360 euros on gifts. In a survey, they stated that they would buy around seven gifts. Only two of these are to be bought online. "This is a good indicator for bricks-and-mortar retail this Christmas," says Wolfgang Ziniel from KMU Forschung Austria.
But what will the Christ Child and his helpful Christmas angels put under the tree this year? When the people of Vorarlberg stand next to the nativity scene and Christmas tree on December 24, they can look forward to receiving clothing, textiles, toys and vouchers, as these are the most popular gifts.
Vouchers are particularly popular - another glimmer of hope in the Christmas sky, as regional shopping vouchers promote the local economy and secure jobs. To boost this business, there is now a new online platform (vorarlberg-gutschein.at) where vouchers can be purchased easily. Fifteen business communities and regions are on board.
Scoring points with advice, service and customer proximity
One challenge for local retailers continues to be the larger online providers, whose tills will be ringing in the coming days. Traditionally, Black Friday (November 29) and the following Cyber Monday (December 2) have established themselves as fixed buying occasions. 80 percent of purchases are made online on these occasions, as consumers hope to find bargains, especially on branded products
Vorarlberg retailers want to counteract this trend with good advice, service and proximity to their customers. "Regionality and service quality remain our greatest strengths - both online and offline," explains Pollhammer. In order to create regional added value and sustainably secure trade in Vorarlberg, it is essential that people shop in the region.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
