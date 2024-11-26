Optimism for the Christmas season

Despite the difficult times, Vorarlberg retailers are optimistic - after all, 89 percent of Vorarlberg residents aged 15 and over are planning to act as Christmas elves and spend a total of around 360 euros on gifts. In a survey, they stated that they would buy around seven gifts. Only two of these are to be bought online. "This is a good indicator for bricks-and-mortar retail this Christmas," says Wolfgang Ziniel from KMU Forschung Austria.