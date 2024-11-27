Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Subsidy from the state

Commuters will receive up to 1200 euros next year

Nachrichten
27.11.2024 07:00

The daily commute alone is hard enough. Then there are the costs of fuel and public transport tickets. These will rise again in 2025. This is why the state of Lower Austria has once again decided to provide commuter aid for next year. 

0 Kommentare

The state government is providing almost one and a half million euros, or 1,425,000 euros to be exact, for commuter aid in the coming year. "This measure will help to relieve the burden on working people in Lower Austria," emphasizes Susanne Rosenkranz (FPÖ), the state councillor responsible for the labour market.

From a distance of 25 kilometers
The shortest distance between home and workplace is decisive for the calculation of the commuter allowance. However, this must be at least 25 kilometers. Anyone who commutes to work by public transport and uses a personalized annual travel pass will also receive an eco-bonus on top. This amounts to 20 percent of the calculated commuter allowance. This total amount can amount to a maximum of 1200 euros per year.

Zitat Icon

This financial aid provides relief for commuters who have already had to dig deeper into their pockets since the introduction of the CO₂ tax.

(Bild: Stadt Krems)

Susanne Rosenkranz (FPÖ), Landesrätin für den Arbeitsmarkt

Bild: Stadt Krems

More and more burdens
"The commuter aid is a valuable contribution to relieving the burden on car drivers," Rosenkranz is convinced. After all, the increase in the CO₂ tax decided by the federal government alone will result in further additional costs for commuters next year. Public transport ticket prices will also be increased soon, as already announced. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf