Subsidy from the state
Commuters will receive up to 1200 euros next year
The daily commute alone is hard enough. Then there are the costs of fuel and public transport tickets. These will rise again in 2025. This is why the state of Lower Austria has once again decided to provide commuter aid for next year.
The state government is providing almost one and a half million euros, or 1,425,000 euros to be exact, for commuter aid in the coming year. "This measure will help to relieve the burden on working people in Lower Austria," emphasizes Susanne Rosenkranz (FPÖ), the state councillor responsible for the labour market.
From a distance of 25 kilometers
The shortest distance between home and workplace is decisive for the calculation of the commuter allowance. However, this must be at least 25 kilometers. Anyone who commutes to work by public transport and uses a personalized annual travel pass will also receive an eco-bonus on top. This amounts to 20 percent of the calculated commuter allowance. This total amount can amount to a maximum of 1200 euros per year.
This financial aid provides relief for commuters who have already had to dig deeper into their pockets since the introduction of the CO₂ tax.
More and more burdens
"The commuter aid is a valuable contribution to relieving the burden on car drivers," Rosenkranz is convinced. After all, the increase in the CO₂ tax decided by the federal government alone will result in further additional costs for commuters next year. Public transport ticket prices will also be increased soon, as already announced.
