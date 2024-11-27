Pioneers know what to expect from the Bulls

Warned of the Bulls' superior numbers

Today (19.15) the Pioneers travel to reigning champions Salzburg - anything but an easy task. The Feldkirch side have only won two of their previous nine encounters. "They play a very disciplined game plan," says Passolt. "They can hardly be dissuaded from that. That means we have to defeat them in their game." And avoid penalties. Because no team is more efficient in the power play than the Eisbullen - the Salzburgers have already scored 16 goals in 47 overtime situations.