Difficult task
Pioneers know what to expect from the Bulls
After the Pioneers Vorarlberg have failed to score in their last two games, the team of head coach Dylan Stanley wants to get back on the winning track today (19:15) at champions Red Bull Salzburg of all places. Pioneers top scorer Josh Passolt knows how this is supposed to work.
With nine goals this season, Pioneers attacker Josh Passolt is currently just one goal short of first place in the ICE Hockey League scoring charts. A position that the 28-year-old American could already hold. Had he - like his teammates - not generally refrained from scoring goals in the past two rounds. "It certainly wasn't because we didn't have any chances," said Passolt, analyzing the 2-0 loss against Linz and the 1-0 overtime defeat against Asiago.
A question of being cool-headed
That's right! However, the Pioneers were unable to put the puck away once despite 52 shots on goal. "Obviously we're lacking the coolness in front of the net. Because I really like the way we've been playing since the international break," explains Passolt.
Warned of the Bulls' superior numbers
Today (19.15) the Pioneers travel to reigning champions Salzburg - anything but an easy task. The Feldkirch side have only won two of their previous nine encounters. "They play a very disciplined game plan," says Passolt. "They can hardly be dissuaded from that. That means we have to defeat them in their game." And avoid penalties. Because no team is more efficient in the power play than the Eisbullen - the Salzburgers have already scored 16 goals in 47 overtime situations.
