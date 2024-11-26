Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

'Shock' reveal

Jude Law reveals secret of Christmas movie hit

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 14:52

What a shock for fans of the cult film "Love Needs No Holidays"! On a BBC2 radio show, actor Jude Law revealed a detail that completely freaked out presenter Zoe Ball and her colleague, comedian Kerry Godliman. They kept asking, "What, what, what?"

0 Kommentare

But what did Law say? When asked if the charming cottage from the 2006 Christmas classic - starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz and himself - could be booked as an Airbnb today, the actor dropped the bombshell: "The cottage doesn't exist!"

Hollywood instead of a cottage
The shock was perfect. But Law didn't stop at this revelation. He patiently explained the surprising truth behind the movie set: "The director (Nancy Meyers) is a bit of a perfectionist. She looked everywhere for that perfect chocolate house - but found nothing that matched her vision." And then the punchline: "So she just rented a field, drew a sketch and hired someone to build it."

BBC2 shared the really lovely video of the "shock" reveal on Instagram. You can watch it here:

So the cottage that's got fans around the world in the Christmas spirit is nothing more than a cinematic illusion - a mock-up! Which, unlike the two British radio hosts, most people probably assumed. 

Winter idyll from the retort
Law went on to explain to the two how this is done on supposedly idyllic film sets: "We filmed in England in winter. But every time I walk through that door, the scene ends - and the interior shots were then filmed three months later in Los Angeles." So in summer temperatures ... 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf