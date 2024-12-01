Baumgarten and “gold from the depths of the Marchfeld”

The "Sheikhs of Marchfeld": when will the record find flow?

There was jubilation in Marchfeld and throughout Austria in 2023 when the largest gas bubble to date was tapped at a depth of 5,000 meters - the largest discovery in 40 years. "Just a single day's production could cover the annual gas requirements of almost 300 households (comparison of figures from 2023 and still without the heat pump boom, note). When asked, OMV emphasized that the gas production would remain in Austria and not be sold: "Everything will be fed into the Austrian grid."