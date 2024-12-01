When record find flows
Baumgarten and “gold from the depths of the Marchfeld”
The gas supply for half of Europe is regulated from this important interface: The gas distribution station in Baumgarten an der March has attracted particular media attention on two occasions: An explosion in December 2017 and the largest gas discovery in local history in the summer of 2023. But when will it be connected to the station on the border with Slovakia - the "gaseous gold" from the Marchfeld soil?
It recently celebrated 50 years: TAG GmbH, one of Austria's leading pipeline operators. Literally inseparable from the TAG pipelines is the Baumgarten an der March gas hub in the district of Gänserndorf, from which three pipelines now run all the way to Tarvisio in Italy. The five compressor stations also supply the respective federal state - from Lower Austria to Carinthia. There, the TAG pipeline joins the Italian pipeline system.
Partial conversion to hydrogen transportation planned
On the occasion of the anniversary, it was announced that the pipeline system would be partially converted towards renewable energy, i.e. hydrogen, by 2030. And if we take a look into the (sustainable) future, part of the pipeline system is to be converted to transport hydrogen by 2030.
Baumgarten as an important east-west hub on the gas market
The hub comes up again and again when it comes to gas supplies from Russia. But it also flows in the opposite direction: since October of this year, the capacity to import gas from the Italian network to the north towards Baumgarten has been increased - from 71 to 86 TWh.
The "Sheikhs of Marchfeld": when will the record find flow?
There was jubilation in Marchfeld and throughout Austria in 2023 when the largest gas bubble to date was tapped at a depth of 5,000 meters - the largest discovery in 40 years. "Just a single day's production could cover the annual gas requirements of almost 300 households (comparison of figures from 2023 and still without the heat pump boom, note). When asked, OMV emphasized that the gas production would remain in Austria and not be sold: "Everything will be fed into the Austrian grid."
The only problem is that gas doesn't have a "little machine" and today the question is: when will the gaseous gold be ready? "In order to tap into the potentially recoverable resources of this gas field, a further well is needed first," says OMV. However, the construction of the second well is still planned for the first half of 2025, according to the company.
Bureaucracy: tenders, land negotiations & co.
The gold of the Marchfeld underground will not "flow" that quickly after all. According to a Krone inquiry, OMV is currently only preparing the detailed technical planning for the extraction of the new gas deposit. First, the tender for the contractual partners is being negotiated and the final project approval, including landowner commitments for excavation, is being prepared - and only then can things "get started": in other words, the gas can finally flow to Baumgarten.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.