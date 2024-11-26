Vorteilswelt
Salary increase agreed

Major demonstration in Vienna: 30,000 protesters expected

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 11:23

Around 30,000 demonstrators were due to protest in Vienna on Tuesday afternoon for the first major civil servant demonstration in eleven years organized by the GÖD union. The reason given was faltering salary negotiations. At the last minute, a salary agreement was reached after all - the large civil servants' demonstration has been canceled.

Immediately before a planned large-scale demonstration by public servants, a salary agreement has been reached after all. This was announced by the relevant trade unions GÖD and younion in a joint press release. Details have not yet been announced, but there was only talk of a "fair" agreement. Up to 30,000 people were expected to attend the rally in Vienna city center. The agreement was reached on the day before the federal staff elections.

Tough salary negotiations in the run-up
The employee representatives were already ready to fight in the wage negotiations beforehand. Not only because a zero pay round for civil servants was being discussed. The politicians had made them wait thirteen weeks before the collective bargaining talks began. So far, only one pay round has taken place with the government. And this despite the fact that time was of the essence, because if the increase is to take effect in January, a resolution in the National Council is also required by January 1. 

Politicians and trade unions outraged by the head of the RH
A major topic of discussion during the first round of negotiations was an interview in the "Krone" newspaper with Court of Audit President Margit Kraker, in which she calls for the wage increase for civil servants to be suspended. Politicians and the trade union were irritated by this. Kraker should focus on her tasks and not on politics, reacted August Wöginger, the executive chairman of the ÖVP, sharply. The Court of Audit is a supervisory body of parliament and not a political body. "The level of salary adjustments in the public sector is decided by politicians and not the Court of Audit," said Wöginger.

Eckehard Quin, Chairman of the Public Service Union (GÖD), insists that purchasing power must be secured in the long term. In the first round, the underlying economic data was initially put beyond dispute. Inflation is assumed to be 3.8 percent, while economic growth is assumed to be down 0.6 percent. From now on, the talks will continue in a small round.

Another difficulty in the talks is the lack of a government majority in the National Council. A third partner would be needed to decide on the salaries of civil servants. It would be logical for the SPÖ, whose negotiators also play an important role in the talks on the civil servants' side, to agree. However, the government negotiations must also be taken into account, as the NEOS are likely to put on the brakes.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

