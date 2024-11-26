Major demonstration in Vienna: 30,000 protesters expected

Politicians and trade unions outraged by the head of the RH

A major topic of discussion during the first round of negotiations was an interview in the "Krone" newspaper with Court of Audit President Margit Kraker, in which she calls for the wage increase for civil servants to be suspended. Politicians and the trade union were irritated by this. Kraker should focus on her tasks and not on politics, reacted August Wöginger, the executive chairman of the ÖVP, sharply. The Court of Audit is a supervisory body of parliament and not a political body. "The level of salary adjustments in the public sector is decided by politicians and not the Court of Audit," said Wöginger.