Chinese freighter ordered to enter Swedish waters

Kristersson emphasized that this was not an "accusation". The Chinese ship "Yi Peng 3" was merely being asked to sail into Swedish waters "so that we can work together more easily to understand what happened". The "Yi Peng 3" had been in the vicinity of the cables at around the time they were damaged. China denied any responsibility. The freighter is currently anchored in the Kattegat in international waters between Denmark and Sweden.