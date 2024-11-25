Masked thugs
Victim of home invasion seriously injured by duo
A 44-year-old man was attacked at his home in Bad Ischl (Upper Austria) on Monday and beaten until he was ready for hospitalization. The perpetrator duo apparently wanted to beat the code for a safe out of him. But the victim steadfastly claimed not to know it. The man was then locked in the cellar and the perpetrators fled.
A 44-year-old man barely escaped with his life in a brutal robbery in Bad Ischl on Monday morning. Two masked men had sneaked into his house through an unlocked door at around 5.30 am. At the time, the victim was sleeping alone on the couch in the living room. The duo immediately attacked him with extreme brutality.
Several ribs broken
They attacked the homeowner with punches and kicks, inflicting serious injuries to his upper body - including several broken ribs.
When the 44-year-old was too weak to fight back, they covered his eyes with tape and stuffed a gag into his mouth. Then they demanded cash, which the man handed over.
The masked men searched the house and came across a safe, but it was locked. They demanded that the injured man open it. But the robber repeatedly claimed not to know the code. They then kicked and punched him again.
Locked in the boiler room
After about 30 to 45 minutes of martyrdom, the victim was tied up by his hands and locked in the boiler room in the basement. The perpetrators then fled.
However, the seriously injured man was able to climb outside through a window with the last of his strength and raise the alarm with a neighbor. The 44-year-old was transported to the Salzkammergut-Klinikum Bad Ischl, but unfortunately could not be interviewed for the time being due to his injuries. There is no trace of either perpetrator.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
