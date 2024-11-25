Hitler salute during argument with ex: “Wanted to provoke”

The defendant (36) in particular should know better, as he was already in the jury courtroom of the regional court at the end of 2018 on the same charge: Reactivation under the Prohibition Act 3g. Now, on Monday, he admitted to engaging in National Socialist activities. "He gave the Hitler salute twice to the ex with a corresponding speech," explained the public prosecutor and emphasized: "That is already enough for re-activation." The whole thing happened on 14 December 2023 in an apartment in Golling: the father of two had argued with his partner at the time.