Platform with analysis
“Social media stars”: Tyrolean hotels among the top 5
The online platform wellness-hotel.info analyzed which hotels have the most followers on social media and conducted a survey on the topic. The Aqua Dome in the Tyrolean Ötztal came in fourth place.
It has now become almost mandatory for every business to have a presence on the various social media platforms. This is especially true for hotels and other tourism businesses, as they want to attract numerous guests. The industry portal wellness-hotel.info has examined the social media channels of several wellness hotels and has also compiled a ranking list for Austria showing who has the most fans on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
In addition, 60 hotels were asked about the opportunities and challenges involved in maintaining the platforms.
Social media is not a by-product, but a central component of the brand strategy and increases brand awareness and recognition enormously.
Christoph Reichl
Aqua Dome in fourth place
The result of the follower analysis: the top ten in Austria, Germany, South Tyrol and Switzerland together have an impressive 4.4 million fans on the three platforms. Two wellness hotels in Tyrol also made it into the top five. With 392,500 followers, the Aqua Dome - Tirol Therme Längenfeld took fourth place. Meanwhile, the Bio-Hotel Stanglwirt in Going am Wilden Kaiser ranked fifth with 335,000 followers.
It should also be mentioned that our neighboring state of Salzburg came in first place. The Naturhotel Forsthofgut in Leogang has 953,700 fans.
Tenor: "Measurable success through social media"
According to Christoph Reichl from wellness-hotel.info, "social media is not a by-product, but a central component of the brand strategy and increases brand awareness and recognition enormously". Many hotels have long relied on their own online marketing staff and involve colleagues from other departments in the creation of content.
65 percent rely on influencers
Of the 60 wellness hotels surveyed, all confirmed that they "see measurable success through social media". Incidentally, 65 percent of hotels work with influencers, often in exchange for sponsored stays.
Important here: it must be a professional influencer. This is because 25 percent of respondents reported negative experiences in this regard.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
