Dream start for the ÖSV team: “We are very far ahead”

Tschofenig wants to keep tinkering after three podium places

One of his team colleagues said that "no part of the jump was perfect yet" - and that after places 3, 2 and 3. "Of course you want to be at the top, but you really can't complain with a result like this," said the always self-critical Daniel Tschofenig. "It's going in the right direction. Let's see what comes out in Ruka." The team will stay in Lillehammer for a few more days of training before traveling on to Ruka on Wednesday.