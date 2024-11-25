Hörl and co. shine
Dream start for the ÖSV team: “We are very far ahead”
There is always uncertainty before the start of the World Cup. But after this great opening weekend in Lillehammer, one thing is clear: Austria's male ski jumpers have carried over the momentum from last season's success. Second to fifth place on Saturday, first, third and fourth place on Sunday plus third place in the mixed event are proof of this. The ÖSV team got the World Championship season off to a perfect start.
"It was an extremely good weekend for us. We are extremely compact as a team and very far ahead," said ÖSV men's head coach Andreas Widhölzl. "Hats off to the boys, they did a really good job. Of course we're delighted that we've made such a great start." And despite the already great results, the Tyrolean still sees opportunities to improve.
Widhölzl sees even more potential for many
"There is still potential with many of them. Krafti is coming along slowly. He's not quite where he wants to be yet," explained the 48-year-old former world-class jumper, also thinking of Daniel Huber, who has been sidelined due to a knee injury. "It's a shame that he's injured. He was also in the area where the others are now. That hurts, but hats off to Ortner Maxi, who delivered and kept his cool. We have many, many good jumpers."
Expectations were and are high after the 2023/24 season with, among other things, 13 season wins by Stefan Kraft, who was crowned overall World Cup winner and Ski Flying World Champion, and a superior Nations Cup victory. "It's difficult to repeat that, many people expect it. We have been thinking about how we can get even better, how we can maintain the level. We are in a good position in terms of equipment, the people in charge have put in a lot of extra miles," said Widhölzl, expressing his thanks in this regard.
The harmony in the team is very good. Even before Lillehammer, he was "a bit nervous" in the run-up. "Things didn't go quite so smoothly on the last ice track course." After this start, however, the father of three was "very proud of the team" and he also thanked all the coaches "who put in so much effort".
Hörl moves more into the spotlight
Jan Hörl, who has now added his first win in Norway to his previous victories in Wisla (2021) and this year in Innsbruck and Lahti, has also put his foot down. After finishing fifth behind three teammates on Saturday, he turned the tables 24 hours later: "I stayed patient and focused. I'm mega-happy to be at the top right at the start of the season." This is already increasing his anticipation for Ruka, the next World Cup venue at the weekend.
The 2023/24 overall World Cup fourth-placed is aware that he may soon have to relinquish this role under the public's radar. "I'm also happy to accept this role (in the spotlight, ed.). I just want to stay focused and show good jumps, so the role is secondary."
Tschofenig wants to keep tinkering after three podium places
One of his team colleagues said that "no part of the jump was perfect yet" - and that after places 3, 2 and 3. "Of course you want to be at the top, but you really can't complain with a result like this," said the always self-critical Daniel Tschofenig. "It's going in the right direction. Let's see what comes out in Ruka." The team will stay in Lillehammer for a few more days of training before traveling on to Ruka on Wednesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
