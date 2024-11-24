On Christ the King Sunday
Salzburg’s archbishop ordains six new deacons
Six deacons were ordained in Salzburg on Sunday: Archbishop Franz Lackner gave the blessing. The six new deacons come from the city of Salzburg, Flachgau, Tennengau and Lungau. Almost all of them work in civilian professions and are now assisting with church tasks.
At the ordination ceremony, Salzburg Archbishop Franz Lackner explained how the ministry of the deacon is to be understood: "Strengthened by sacramental grace, they serve the people of God in the diaconia of the liturgy, the word and charity in every social and ecclesial context."
Lackner asked the consecrated not to overlook the service to the poor: "Do not forget the poor in your surroundings, have a watchful eye and heart for the hidden poverty that does not cry out and yet is very present among us. Remain responsive where the Spirit of God has placed you."
These are the newly ordained deacons
Klaus Leisinger (54) from the parish of Hallein, parish assistant in the parish of Kuchl (also future place of work).
Gerhard Scheffenbichler (65) is from the parish of Kuchl. The computer scientist will also serve in Kuchl.
Christoph Schobersberger (57) from the Salzburg-Taxham parish is a parish assistant in the Liefering parish, where he will also work as a deacon.
Alfred Slowak (53) from Mariapfarr works as a religious education and primary school teacher. His future place of work will be the Mariapfarr/Mauterndorf/Tweng parish association.
Josef Schober (48) comes from Salzburg-St. Severin. The trained baker and confectioner will be a deacon in Salzburg-Itzling.
Thomas Spießberger (36) lives in Neumarkt am Wallersee. The electrical engineer will also serve there.
A total of 60 permanent deacons are currently working in the Salzburg archdiocese. A new course for the diaconate has just started with eight candidates.
