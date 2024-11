Vienna inflicts first defeat on St. Pölten

In a hard-fought game, St. Pölten were more dangerous overall and were also unlucky with two crossbar goals. Sophie Hillebrand only scored the equalizer in stoppage time after a corner kick. For coach Liese Brancao's side, it was their first defeat in the championship since a 0-1 home draw against Altach on 21 May 2023, while Vienna were delighted with their maiden victory over the league leaders. FC Bergheim were also victorious with a 1-0 win against SPG Union Kleinmünchen/Blau-Weiß Linz. The Vorarlberg clash between Altach and SPG FC Lustenau/FC Dornbirn was postponed.