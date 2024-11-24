Three retirements and a satisfied Mellauer in Levi

Worrying about start number

Speaking of Levi: After Moritz Zudrell had finished 15th in the first European Cup slalom of the season on Saturday, he had to retire in run one on Sunday. "I just slipped away on the steep slope," said the 19-year-old from Silbertal, who had already not been favored by the wind in the flat section and had lost a lot of time up to the first intermediate time. "I just hope that I can stay in the top 30 of the start list."