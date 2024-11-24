Slalom weekend
Three retirements and a satisfied Mellauer in Levi
There was nothing to laugh about on Sunday for Vorarlberg's World Cup starters Johannes Strolz and Christian Hirschbühl at their home race in Gurgl. And youngster Moritz Zudrell's working day in Levi, Finland, didn't end as hoped either. With Jakob Greber, however, at least one Vorarlberg racer was able to draw a positive line under the weekend.
It was a poor Sunday for Vorarlberg's slalom duo at the World Cup in Gurgl. Johannes Strolz and Christian Hirschbühl fouled in the first run and were left without points, just like at the opening race in Levi, Finland.
Worrying about start number
Speaking of Levi: After Moritz Zudrell had finished 15th in the first European Cup slalom of the season on Saturday, he had to retire in run one on Sunday. "I just slipped away on the steep slope," said the 19-year-old from Silbertal, who had already not been favored by the wind in the flat section and had lost a lot of time up to the first intermediate time. "I just hope that I can stay in the top 30 of the start list."
Improvement on the flat
Things went much better for Jakob Greber. The rider from Mellau, who finished 17th on Saturday, finished in the points again on Sunday in 15th place. The 21-year-old was 1.15 seconds down on winner Oscar Sandvik (Nor), who rode from 24th place to the front, and just 0.49 seconds down on eighth place.
"In general, I'm satisfied with my start to the season. It's particularly positive that I was able to improve on the flat," analyzed the head skier, who will continue next weekend with two FIS giant slalom races in Hippach.
Squadless Rueland top again
As on Saturday, the best Austrian in Levi was Simon Rueland from Tyrol, who is without a squad. After third place in the first race, he finished fifth in the second race (+0.36).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.