Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Slalom weekend

Three retirements and a satisfied Mellauer in Levi

Nachrichten
24.11.2024 17:25

There was nothing to laugh about on Sunday for Vorarlberg's World Cup starters Johannes Strolz and Christian Hirschbühl at their home race in Gurgl. And youngster Moritz Zudrell's working day in Levi, Finland, didn't end as hoped either. With Jakob Greber, however, at least one Vorarlberg racer was able to draw a positive line under the weekend.

0 Kommentare

It was a poor Sunday for Vorarlberg's slalom duo at the World Cup in Gurgl. Johannes Strolz and Christian Hirschbühl fouled in the first run and were left without points, just like at the opening race in Levi, Finland.

Christian Hirschbühl fouled up in Gurgl... (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Christian Hirschbühl fouled up in Gurgl...
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
... and, as in Levi, had to miss out on the second run. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
... and, as in Levi, had to miss out on the second run.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
Johannes Strolz was also forced to retire... (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Johannes Strolz was also forced to retire...
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
... who is still waiting for his first points of the season. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
... who is still waiting for his first points of the season.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Worrying about start number
Speaking of Levi: After Moritz Zudrell had finished 15th in the first European Cup slalom of the season on Saturday, he had to retire in run one on Sunday. "I just slipped away on the steep slope," said the 19-year-old from Silbertal, who had already not been favored by the wind in the flat section and had lost a lot of time up to the first intermediate time. "I just hope that I can stay in the top 30 of the start list."

Improvement on the flat 
Things went much better for Jakob Greber. The rider from Mellau, who finished 17th on Saturday, finished in the points again on Sunday in 15th place. The 21-year-old was 1.15 seconds down on winner Oscar Sandvik (Nor), who rode from 24th place to the front, and just 0.49 seconds down on eighth place.

"In general, I'm satisfied with my start to the season. It's particularly positive that I was able to improve on the flat," analyzed the head skier, who will continue next weekend with two FIS giant slalom races in Hippach.

Simon Rueland presented himself strongly once again. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Simon Rueland presented himself strongly once again.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Squadless Rueland top again
As on Saturday, the best Austrian in Levi was Simon Rueland from Tyrol, who is without a squad. After third place in the first race, he finished fifth in the second race (+0.36).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf