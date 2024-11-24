Parents are annoyed about expensive school meals

Municipalities organize meals at compulsory schools

At compulsory schools, it is up to the municipalities, which run the schools, to put healthy food on the table. All-day schools are obliged to do so. Parents in Anthering look to Bergheim, for example, where there are two options to choose from and the municipality provides support: "In our case, the retirement home cooks and then there is an external provider. The teachers decide," says Mayor Robert Bukovc (ÖVP). Recent price rises have not been passed on to the parents. Bukovc: "However, we will have to think about adjusting childcare costs in September 2025. Unfortunately, the costs are running away."