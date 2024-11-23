"Welcome, legend"
Tennis sensation: Murray coaches Djokovic
Andy Murray, who only retired from active tennis at the Olympic Games in the summer, will join Novak Djokovic's coaching team in January ahead of the Australian Open.
The Scot will coach the Serb at the next Grand Slam tournament, as Djokovic announced on Saturday. "It's time for one of my toughest opponents to come to my corner," Djokovic explained on social media.
Djokovic and Murray have met 36 times on the tour, with Djokovic winning 25 duels between the two now 37-year-olds. "We've played against each other since we were boys, we were rivals for 25 years and pushed each other beyond our limits," said the "Djoker". They have faced each other four times in the finals of the Australian Open, which begins on January 12, with Djokovic winning each time and taking the title eleven times Down Under. The two have a close friendship, Murray was even best man at Djokovic's wedding.
"Welcome aboard, legend"
On Instagram, Djokovic wrote with reference to Murray: "Welcome aboard, legend." And joked: "He never liked retirement anyway." Murray also got in touch: "I'm very excited and looking forward to being on the same side of the net as Novak for a change and helping him achieve his goals," the Brit was quoted as saying in a press release.
Djokovic parted ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic at the beginning of the year and now wants to get back to his old strength. He did not win a Grand Slam title last season, but did win the Olympic gold medal. Murray, Wimbledon champion in 2013 and 2016 and US Open winner in 2012, has struggled with numerous injury problems during his career and most recently played with an artificial hip. A cyst on his back prevented him from making his hoped-for final singles appearance at the grass court classic in London in the summer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.