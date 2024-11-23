Tennis sensation: Murray coaches Djokovic

Djokovic and Murray have met 36 times on the tour, with Djokovic winning 25 duels between the two now 37-year-olds. "We've played against each other since we were boys, we were rivals for 25 years and pushed each other beyond our limits," said the "Djoker". They have faced each other four times in the finals of the Australian Open, which begins on January 12, with Djokovic winning each time and taking the title eleven times Down Under. The two have a close friendship, Murray was even best man at Djokovic's wedding.