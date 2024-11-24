Burgenländer interviewed
A “Grinch” longs for the magic of Christmas
A self-confessed Christmas grump from Burgenland wanted to know how other people celebrate Christmas. To find out, he interviewed 99 fellow countrymen - including numerous celebrities. He has now published the collected anecdotes in a touching book.
Roland Posch from Bad Sauerbrunn describes himself as the "Grinch". Just like the green grumpy title character of the film comedy of the same name, he doesn't like Christmas at all. That's why the 54-year-old single communications engineer has made it his tradition to work on Christmas Eve. And that's going to be the case this year too. But unlike the real "Grinch", who wants to steal the best holiday of the year and ruin it for everyone, Posch wants to see people happy during the festive season.
"In November two years ago, I presented my book 'Stille Zeitzeugen' in my home community. A guitarist provided the musical backdrop. When he played the song 'Wia woa Weihnachten?' by Georg Danzer, tears flowed from the audience because it triggered memories for everyone. It moved me so much that I wanted to know what experiences people associate with Christmas."
Numerous celebrities also interviewed
No sooner said than done! For two years, the passionate motorcycle enthusiast, who currently has 24 hot stoves in his garage, traveled across the country on his motorcycles and asked 99 Burgenland residents what Christmas was like in their homes. He recorded their answers in a 312-page book that has just been published.
Not only eight-year-old Jonas from Wiesen or 101-year-old Johann from Steinbrunn, who once had to spend Silent Night in a trench 300 kilometers from Stalingrad, have their say, but also immigrants and emigrants and representatives of all Burgenland ethnic groups.
Blind and deaf people, a nun and a prison guard as well as lots of prominent compatriots are also there - such as former governor Hans Niessl, diocesan bishop Ägidius Zsifkovics, superintendent Robert Jonischkeit and TV presenter Elisabeth Pauer-Gerbavsits, village museum director Sepp Haubenwallner, former provincial police commander Nikolaus Koch, former provincial fire brigade commander Luis Kögl and the legendary Stinatz egg scraper and neo-actress Anna Stipsits, grandmother of cabaret artist and bestselling author Thomas Stipsits. Posch also interviewed Daniela Danzer, the daughter of the late Austro-pop pioneer Georg Danzer. She is the only one who has no connection to Burgenland.
Something special under the Christmas tree
No two short stories are the same. Each one is unique and takes the reader into very different worlds. The anecdotes are sweetened with Burgenland Christmas biscuit recipes and articles about almost forgotten customs at the quietest time of the year, contributed by Pöttsching historian Susanna Steiger-Moser.
"If I succeed in getting people to talk to each other - inspired by these heartfelt, enchanting, thought-provoking and sometimes sad descriptions - then I have fulfilled my mission," says Posch, who has also left space for a very personal Christmas story in each copy. This makes his work a wonderful gift under the Christmas tree.
"How was Christmas?" is available from the municipal offices in Bad Sauerbrunn and Pöttsching for 15 euros. It can also be ordered online: www.wiewarweihnachten.at
