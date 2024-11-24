A “Grinch” longs for the magic of Christmas

Roland Posch from Bad Sauerbrunn describes himself as the "Grinch". Just like the green grumpy title character of the film comedy of the same name, he doesn't like Christmas at all. That's why the 54-year-old single communications engineer has made it his tradition to work on Christmas Eve. And that's going to be the case this year too. But unlike the real "Grinch", who wants to steal the best holiday of the year and ruin it for everyone, Posch wants to see people happy during the festive season.