Homeless people often prefer sleeping bags to heating

One hundred reports per winter

Around 100 reports come in on the phone during the winter season; this year there were around a dozen in November. "We follow up every tip," says street worker Dietmar Mayr. Almost everyone who is out and about in Linz has seen "Mr. P." - he is always with his lounger and two suitcases - or the praying woman who lives in the bus shelter near the music theater. They are often reported, but refuse accommodation. The bus terminal at the train station, the former Leiner building and some hotspots on the Danube and at Bindermichl are regularly visited by the helpers, but are also repeatedly reported.