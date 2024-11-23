Cold phone
Homeless people often prefer sleeping bags to heating
Father Frost is here. But not every Upper Austrian can or wants to retreat into warm four walls. People report homeless people to the cold telephone - but not everyone wants help.
It is estimated that around 1000 Upper Austrians are affected, and there are said to be 400 homeless people in Linz. "We know most of the people who call us on the cold phone," says Christian Gaiseder from the social association B37, whose staff answer the phone.
Most of the people living on the street already know what we offer. We can't force anyone.
Christian Gaiseder, Sozialverein B37
One hundred reports per winter
Around 100 reports come in on the phone during the winter season; this year there were around a dozen in November. "We follow up every tip," says street worker Dietmar Mayr. Almost everyone who is out and about in Linz has seen "Mr. P." - he is always with his lounger and two suitcases - or the praying woman who lives in the bus shelter near the music theater. They are often reported, but refuse accommodation. The bus terminal at the train station, the former Leiner building and some hotspots on the Danube and at Bindermichl are regularly visited by the helpers, but are also repeatedly reported.
There are hardly any deaths
At the beginning of the winter season, those who want to stay outside are equipped with warm clothes - a good sleeping bag is important. "We haven't had a death from freezing to death for years," say the helpers.
Cold phone 0732/776767-560 Tues., Thurs., Fri. from 10 am to 12 noon.
Mail: kaelteschutz@b37.at
They are visible, the homeless, whom we are often ashamed to give a wide berth. Some of us at least pick up the phone. Commendable.
But it's like an iceberg. Only the tip is visible. Underneath, many are struggling not to be washed to the surface. It is up to those affected to actively seek help. And it is up to each of us to look and listen carefully to see whether our acquaintance, friend or relative is perhaps only keeping up appearances but is already caught up in a vortex that is pulling them down. Any of us can get caught up in one.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.