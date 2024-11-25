Violence against women: Vienna wants to break the silence

Reliable and dense support network

In addition, there were a further 1,200 first-time calls for help due to other emergencies and more than 8,400 contacts - from phone calls and emails to accompaniment to the police, court and hospital - with women and girls who have usually been exposed to violence for some time. This year, the city is also addressing victims with the "16 Days against Violence against Women". Out of shame, fear or helplessness about what to do next, they all too often involuntarily help to hide the issue and protect perpetrators.