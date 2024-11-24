State election 2025
Do you have any questions? Your concerns are important to us!
On January 19, Burgenland will elect a new state parliament. The "Krone" invites all readers to formulate questions for the leading candidates. We will then take care of the answers!
The state parliamentary elections will set the course for the next five years. Excitement is definitely guaranteed. Will SPÖ Governor Hans Peter Doskozil manage to defend his absolute majority? Can Christian Sagartz lead the ÖVP back into government? Will FPÖ top candidate Norbert Hofer become the kingmaker in the government negotiations with a strong result or are even higher consecrations on the horizon? What result will the new leader of the Greens, Anja Haider-Wallner, achieve on her first appearance? Will the Neos party with top candidate Christoph Schneider succeed in entering parliament for the first time? What will FPÖ dissident Géza Molnár achieve with his "common sense list"?
Major challenges
In any case, the new provincial government will face major challenges - from inflation to combating illegal migration, strengthening the business location, creating affordable housing, securing the health and care system and expanding the infrastructure to further promoting renewable energy. But what concepts do the parties and candidates have for these areas? But above all, dear readers, which issues are important to you?
We therefore invite you to send us your questions to the candidates. Whether it's about the building land tax for unused land, ideas for revitalizing the economy or future transport projects! Send us the questions that are burning under your nails and, above all, who of the leading candidates should answer them. We will select the most interesting questions and forward them to the candidates. We will print the answers in good time before the state election to perhaps make your decision a little easier.
This is how it's done!
Send us your questions either by e-mail: burgenland@kronenzeitung.at, by post to "Burgenland"-Krone, Hauptstraße 22A, 7000 Eisenstadt or by posting them below the article. The closing date for entries is December 9.
