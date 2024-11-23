A dream job with the state’s medical scholarship

During her clinical internships during her studies, she was able to get to know various departments in several clinics in Burgenland. Her passion is palpable: "The desire to become an anaesthetist has not changed to this day: "In my free time, I still carry out my work as a paramedic on a voluntary basis and I am also available around the clock as a first responder for emergencies in my area so that I can provide rapid first aid until the emergency services arrive."