A woman from Burgenland tells her story
A dream job with the state’s medical scholarship
With its financial support for budding doctors, Burgenland wants to ensure that there will be sufficient medical staff available in the long term. 25-year-old Laura Schermann from Oberloisdorf has already secured a scholarship.
Laura Schermann is studying human medicine and is one of the 148 future doctors who are being supported by a state scholarship. Like her fellow students, she has committed herself to working as a doctor in Burgenland for at least five years in private practice or in a hospital after completing her studies. For Schermann, this is the path to her "dream job".
The young Burgenland native completed her training as a paramedic as part of a voluntary social year at the Oberpullendorf Red Cross and took a liking to working in emergency care. "From then on, I knew that I wanted to become an emergency doctor and specialist in anaesthesiology and intensive care medicine in Burgenland," she says.
During her clinical internships during her studies, she was able to get to know various departments in several clinics in Burgenland. Her passion is palpable: "The desire to become an anaesthetist has not changed to this day: "In my free time, I still carry out my work as a paramedic on a voluntary basis and I am also available around the clock as a first responder for emergencies in my area so that I can provide rapid first aid until the emergency services arrive."
A major concern of the provincial governor
"This is exactly the kind of doctor we need in the state," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, who himself was a patient at Oberwart Hospital just last week after suffering from mild pneumonia. "My own experience shows that cutting-edge medicine and human care go hand in hand here. I am delighted that we will be securing a high level of medical care in Burgenland through our scholarship models, among other things, as part of our broad healthcare offensive. This requires not only modern clinics, but also the right staff."
The scholarships are an important step towards attracting committed doctors. Burgenland is already in demand on the job market for doctors. Thanks to the introduction of the doctors' package, the best framework conditions and state-of-the-art clinics, there are more doctors working in the hospitals than ever before - currently around 700!
Progressive spirit
For her clinical internship year, Laura Schermann chose the Oberwart Clinic, Gesundheit Burgenland's largest clinic with the most departments. "The broadest possible interdisciplinary training is very important to me," says the junior doctor. Another reason for her decision was the new construction of the clinic, which was accompanied by the further or new development of many departments.
I was particularly impressed by the creation of the oncology, hematology and palliative care departments. The breath of fresh air was clearly noticeable and the new developments in these areas also inspired me as a student.
Medizinstudentin Laura Schermann (25)
In the meantime, Schermann has already experienced births in the delivery room, various exciting operations and also emergencies in the shock room or in the emergency department. Next up is her second compulsory internship, which she will begin next Monday in the Department of Surgery.
