Hans Roth: “Work is my elixir of life!”

Working into old age - are you also a role model in your own company?

I personally congratulate all employees who have been with the company for a long time on their anniversaries. It hurts me personally when I say goodbye to employees who still look like they're in the prime of life at 62 or 63. I have an employee in the company who is 70, incidentally the second oldest in the Group, who I like to cite as an example of how much he enjoys going to work. It is a general question of how to deal with older employees, who we will be missing in the world of work due to demographic developments. In terms of know-how, knowledge and diligence, older employees are a great support. I would therefore like to see a tax-free allowance and more incentive to work for these people who have worked hard and paid taxes.