Too old for the job?
Hans Roth: “Work is my elixir of life!”
When do you become too old for the job? This question concerns many baby boomers and people in positions of responsibility. At 78, Styrian CEO Hans Roth (Saubermacher) is a disciplined workaholic who is responsible for 3,800 employees. But isn't he already too old for this job? The "Krone" asked him.
"Krone": Does the question about age make you uncomfortable?
Hans Roth: I falter a little at this question because I don't feel as old as I actually am. That, in turn, is a good prerequisite for being active in old age. I always hear that I don't look too bad for my age.
Do you do anything to look younger?
(Laughs). Well, the Nivea cream from back then is no longer enough, you need more effective products. I dye my hair and have had eye surgery, but basically I rely on the good genes of my father and grandfather.
Too old for the job - have you asked yourself that question?
In a quiet minute, I ask myself this question self-critically, whether I am still fit and creative and can still be a role model for others. However, I think more about who could lead the company well. I am aware that the average life expectancy for men is 79.5 years, and I see in my circle of friends that many have left the world. I will be retiring from the company even more in the foreseeable future.
Working into old age - are you also a role model in your own company?
I personally congratulate all employees who have been with the company for a long time on their anniversaries. It hurts me personally when I say goodbye to employees who still look like they're in the prime of life at 62 or 63. I have an employee in the company who is 70, incidentally the second oldest in the Group, who I like to cite as an example of how much he enjoys going to work. It is a general question of how to deal with older employees, who we will be missing in the world of work due to demographic developments. In terms of know-how, knowledge and diligence, older employees are a great support. I would therefore like to see a tax-free allowance and more incentive to work for these people who have worked hard and paid taxes.
It hurts me personally when I say goodbye to employees who still look like they're in the prime of life at the age of 62 or 63.
Hans Roth
Is that also true for you, that at 78 you are too vital and fit to think about retirement?
I told everyone 20 years ago that I dreamed of returning to my home town of Gnas to enjoy a leisurely life with visits to wine taverns. A key part of what keeps me in work is the contact with young employees and working in an innovative company. My life is still a learning process. I'm interested in innovation, I read 25 trade magazines a week, I'm involved in social media advertising and I've just created a new department for artificial intelligence. People become lethargic and tired when they are not challenged, no longer have a task or can't find a new hobby because they can no longer be the boss.
You belong to a generation that prioritizes work and diligence in life - a dying breed?
Influenced by my father, hard work was always a guarantee of survival and success for me. That spurred me on into old age. I believe that this generation will come back.
Do you understand the growing work-life balance generation?
Basically, many people in the company have the opportunity to work 30 hours. I'm surprised that they can afford to do so without pay compensation. That's the spirit of the times, although I personally prefer it when someone works 40 hours and does overtime. I am convinced that there will be a rethink, because a lot of free time won't make for great happiness in the end. The hereditary society will also change and people will have to do more again for various reasons.
Have you ever had the thought that you have missed out on something?
No, I don't have that feeling for a minute. Even if others rave about their dream vacations and cruises, I wouldn't want to change my workload even in the next life. Even if my wife Margret asks me on a 17-hour working day how much longer I want to put up with the stress.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
