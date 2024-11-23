Grabher fails in the quarter-finals in Florida

After clear victories over the Canadian Selin Vakalapudi (6:0, 6:0) and against the top seeded Spaniard Carlota Martinez Cirez (6:2, 6:2), Julia Grabher (WTA no. 524) also got off to a strong start in the quarter-finals of the ITF W50 tournament in Boca Raton. She managed an early break against Eva Vedder (Hol) and quickly took a 4:1 lead. Although the Dutchwoman managed to break back to 4:5, the player from Dornbirn held her nerve, took the service from the 353rd-ranked player in the world again and took the first set 6:4.