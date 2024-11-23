Vorteilswelt
Despite leading the set

Grabher fails in the quarter-finals in Florida

Nachrichten
23.11.2024 08:36

Too bad! Julia Grabher from Vorarlberg had to concede defeat in the quarter-finals of the clay court tournament in Boca Raton (US state of Florida) - even though she won the first set.

After clear victories over the Canadian Selin Vakalapudi (6:0, 6:0) and against the top seeded Spaniard Carlota Martinez Cirez (6:2, 6:2), Julia Grabher (WTA no. 524) also got off to a strong start in the quarter-finals of the ITF W50 tournament in Boca Raton. She managed an early break against Eva Vedder (Hol) and quickly took a 4:1 lead. Although the Dutchwoman managed to break back to 4:5, the player from Dornbirn held her nerve, took the service from the 353rd-ranked player in the world again and took the first set 6:4.

Medical timeout and 13 points in a row
Grabher took a 1:0 lead in the second set, but then struggled with problems and had to call a medical timeout. During this phase, Vedder scored 13 points in a row, pulled away to 5:1 and went on to win the set 6:2.

Back in the top 500
In the all-important third set, Vedder again managed an early break for 2:1, a lead that the 25-year-old never relinquished. After 128 minutes of play, she converted her fourth match point to win 4:6, 6:2, 6:3. This also reduced her lead in the Head-2-Head with Grabher to 2:3. The good news: thanks to her quarter-final appearance, Julia will improve her WTA ranking by around 35 positions and climb back into the top 500 in the world.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg Sport
Vorarlberg Sport
