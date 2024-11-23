Untypically cheap
BMW F 900 R and XR: Pretty spruced up!
BMW has given its two mid-range models, the F 900 Roadster and the F 900 XR, a proper facelift for the new model year. The changes are not as far-reaching as those recently made to the F 900 GS, but they are a real upgrade - and at little or no extra cost.
The motorcycles equipped with the two-cylinder in-line engine (895 cc displacement, 105 hp, now EU5+) will be available from dealers in 2025 with more equipment and reduced weight. The F 900 R and the XR endurance athlete will then feature dynamic traction control and the sportier "Dynamic" riding mode as standard. Engine drag torque control will also be standard equipment in future.
In addition, the lean angle-compatible ABS Pro including Dynamic Brake Control will be included as standard from 2025. Fully adjustable USD telescopic forks are new for both models. There are also new cast aluminum wheels that are 1.8 kilograms lighter. The total weight has been reduced by three kilograms to 208 (R) and 216 kilograms (XR). The 0.8 kilogram lighter battery also contributes to this.
Both models will also feature a new rear end with combined rear lights/indicators. The XR will also be equipped with Headlight Pro with daytime running lights and cornering lights. The new Akrapovic exhaust from the optional equipment list is designed to sound even throatier and brings a weight reduction of 1.2 kg.
The ergonomic triangle of handlebars, seat and footrests on the new F 900 R has been revised to achieve a sportier and more front-wheel-oriented riding position.
The F 900 XR, on the other hand, was designed to be suitable for touring and long-distance riding: The redesigned front fairing is intended to reduce wind pressure on the rider. Improved wind and weather protection is also provided by the hand guard, which is standard in all equipment variants. A USB socket is also on board.
The market launch is planned for March 2025. The price of the BMW F 900 R remains unchanged at 9,990 euros, while the XR will only be 240 euros more expensive and will cost 12,990 euros without extras. However, there is enough in the surcharge list to push the price up.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
