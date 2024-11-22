Vorteilswelt
Fighting in Lebanon

Five paramedics killed by Israeli attacks

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 22:59

Five paramedics were killed in two Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese Ministry of Health condemned the attacks as a violation of international law. Israel's military promised to investigate the matter.

One of the incidents is said to have taken place in the Jezzine district. Three paramedics were killed and three others were injured, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Friday. An ambulance was also attacked south of the coastal town of Tyros, killing two paramedics, according to Lebanese reports.

In the north-east of the country, the director of a university hospital was killed. Ali Rakan Alam was in his house when the Israeli attack occurred, the health ministry said. The ongoing attacks on healthcare facilities and their employees are a war crime, it added.

An ambulance near Beirut (Bild: AFP/APA)
An ambulance near Beirut
(Bild: AFP/APA)
Israeli airstrike on Shayah (Bild: AFP/APA)
Israeli airstrike on Shayah
(Bild: AFP/APA)
Explosion in Chiyah (Bild: AFP/APA)
Explosion in Chiyah
(Bild: AFP/APA)
(Bild: AFP/Fadel Itani)
(Bild: AFP/Fadel Itani)

230 health workers killed
Israel's army said it was investigating the incidents. According to the WHO, around 230 health workers have been killed in Lebanon since the beginning of the Gaza war. Most of them have lost their lives since the escalation of clashes between Israel's military and the Shia militia Hezbollah at the end of September.

Meanwhile, five members of the Islamist Hamas were killed in an Israeli attack on a residential area in the north of the Gaza Strip. Among them were two commanders who had been involved in the massacre in Israel on October 7, the army announced on Friday. They had murdered and kidnapped people in an Israeli town bordering the Gaza Strip. They are also said to have led the fighting in the northern Gaza Strip against Israel.

The southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut were again rocked by air strikes on Friday. Several explosions were heard. Residents were able to flee to safety. They were asked to keep a distance of 500 meters. These locations are considered a Hezbollah stronghold and are frequently the target of Israeli attacks.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
