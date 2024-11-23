European Cup kick-off
ÖSV youngsters want to take the next steps
After the slalom season got underway for the World Cup aces last weekend in Levi, Finland, the "young guns" will also be kicking off the "zig-zag" winter there on Saturday (10.30/13.15). With Jakob Greber from Mellau and Moritz Zudrell from Silbertal, two athletes from Vorarlberg will also be competing in the first European Cup opener.
Together, the duo took bronze in the team combined at the Junior World Championships at the end of January, while Zudrell - who had previously celebrated his World Cup debut in Wengen - also took silver in the slalom. However, the 19-year-old is cautious ahead of his first full European Cup season: "The aim is to establish myself in the top 30 one day," explains "Zudi", who finished eleventh in his second European Cup race in Gstaad in February, scoring 24 points.
"Difficult to get in there"
The 21-year-old Greber also wants to score points on a regular basis, although he would also like to score a little more. "It's time for me to take the next steps," says the head skier, who achieved his best EC result last season with eighth place in Berchtesgaden and was only robbed of his World Cup premiere in Bansko by bad weather. But maybe it will work out this winter? "We will see. The ÖSV team is very tight at the moment and it's really difficult to get into it," says Jakob, who could make a name for himself with good performances.
