Discreet help: receipt with helpline number

Standing together against violence against women

The Burgenland regional leader of the ÖVP women's party and women's spokesperson Julia Schneider-Wagentristl has therefore launched an initiative together with the department store chain "Nah & Frisch" as part of this year's campaign days. The telephone number of the women's helpline will be printed on all "Nah & Frisch" receipts throughout Austria. "This measure is intended to raise awareness and draw attention to the rapid and low-threshold help available via the helpline in emergency situations," says Schneider-Wagentristl.