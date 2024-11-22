Snow chaos in the east: 9 cars ended up in ditches

In the area after the Ambergtunnel near Feldkirch in the direction of Tyrol, two cars collided when a 37-year-old wanted to overtake a 43-year-old woman. The 37-year-old was slightly injured. He was also found to be under the influence of alcohol and had to surrender his driving license on the spot. Late in the evening at around 10.50 p.m., another driver crashed into the outer guardrail near Dornbirn.