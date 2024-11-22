Dozens of accidents
Snow chaos in the east: 9 cars ended up in ditches
Winter arrived throughout Austria on Friday. With the exception of Vienna and Lower Austria, it began to snow heavily in some places on Thursday. In the west of the country in particular, this led to numerous operations, delays, switch disruptions, blocked roads and an increased risk of slipping on the roads.
Heavy snowfall led to numerous operations on Friday: Accidents, fallen branches on roads and switch disruptions across the entire route network put a strain on the traffic situation. The Arlberg tunnel was opened early to relieve the traffic situation.
There were also delays in early morning traffic, and a rail replacement service had to be set up between Dornbirn and Lochau-Hörbranz.
Cars ended up in ditches
Drivers between Lustenau and Lauterach felt the increased risk of skidding. Nine vehicles ended up in the ditch here.
After the first driver left the road, eight more drivers left the very narrow road while the police were recording the accident, according to the police. No one was injured, but some of the vehicles were severely damaged.
Accidents on the Rhine Valley highway
Several accidents also occurred on the Rhine Valley highway (A14) in wintry driving conditions. At around 7 p.m. and an hour later, two 38-year-olds skidded in their cars and crashed into the guard rails. The driver who had crashed earlier complained of slight chest pains and was taken to hospital. The second driver was under the influence of alcohol.
In the area after the Ambergtunnel near Feldkirch in the direction of Tyrol, two cars collided when a 37-year-old wanted to overtake a 43-year-old woman. The 37-year-old was slightly injured. He was also found to be under the influence of alcohol and had to surrender his driving license on the spot. Late in the evening at around 10.50 p.m., another driver crashed into the outer guardrail near Dornbirn.
Tree blocked the road
The amount of snow also caused broken branches and fallen trees to block the roads in many places, including Gaißau. The fire department was called out at around 3.30 a.m. to remove a tree from the road that was blocking the entire carriageway.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
