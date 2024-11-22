Authority closes now
Rotavirus brings elementary school in Gols to a standstill
After numerous pupils fell ill with a gastrointestinal virus, an elementary school in Gols, Burgenland, was closed by the authorities. 136 children are affected. School is due to resume on Monday.
Rotaviruses are one of the most common causes of gastrointestinal illnesses in young children. They are highly contagious and usually spread like wildfire.
This is probably what happened at the elementary school in Gols. The first case of gastroenteritis occurred in the middle of the week. After several children in a class were affected, the school became aware of the situation.
Rotaviruses
Rotaviruses are particularly dangerous for children, as they are one of the most common causes of severe diarrhea (gastroenteritis) in infants and young children worldwide. The infection can lead to severe loss of fluids and electrolytes, which can quickly lead to dehydration in young children and, in the worst case, to life-threatening conditions.
School is disinfected
On November 21, i.e. yesterday, the district authority of Neusiedl am See therefore ordered the closure of Gols elementary school on suspicion of rotavirus. From a medical point of view, it is necessary for the school premises to remain closed for at least 48 hours. The entire school building is being disinfected by a professional cleaning company and the spook should be over by Monday.
Despite improved hygiene, the disease is one of the main causes of child mortality in many countries, especially in regions with limited access to clean water and medical care. However, early vaccination can provide effective protection and significantly reduce the risk of severe cases
