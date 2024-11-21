End to Tesla protest
German police pulled activists from trees
The protest camp against the electric car manufacturer Tesla in Grünheide near Berlin is now finally being dismantled (see video above). Because some activists refused to leave the treetops and tree houses, they were taken down by specially trained teams. A total of 31 charges were filed.
18 people were taken into custody so that the police could establish their identity. They included people from Germany, France and Austria. The police broke up the camp of the Stop Tesla Water Occupation initiative on Tuesday. However, some activists refused to leave the treetops and tree houses. They were taken away by specially trained police teams.
On Thursday, the last of the 20 tree house constructions would be brought down in a controlled manner, the police headquarters in Potsdam announced. The protest camp was set up around nine months ago and the police imposed several conditions at the time. For example, the initially 80 to 100 activists were not allowed to light a fire and were not allowed to erect more than 15 structures in the forest.
Police: violations of regulations
On Monday, the police had said that it was not an eviction, but that the area would be cleared temporarily. One day later, however, reference was made to criminal offenses and violations of the conditions. The assembly was dissolved. At the same time, the municipality of Grünheide issued a general order banning access to the site for an indefinite period.
The US electric car manufacturer Tesla operates a factory in Grünheide and plans to double production to one million vehicles per year in the future. The company also builds battery cells for electric vehicles there. On October 15, the Brandenburg Ministry of the Environment granted an initial partial permit for the company's expansion plans.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
