Numerous dead

Israeli army intensifies attacks in the Gaza Strip

Nachrichten
21.11.2024 16:47

Numerous people have again been killed in new Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip (see video above). At least five residential buildings in which many people lived were hit, the Palestinian health authority announced on Thursday.

Many people were still trapped under the rubble. Hamas spoke of 66 fatalities, most of whom have not yet been rescued. The Israeli army did not initially comment on the situation, but has stepped up its operations in the northern area around the town of Beit Lahiya and the nearby towns of Jabalia and Beit Hanoun since the beginning of October. According to the army, this is intended to prevent Hamas fighters from regrouping.

Seriously injured cannot be treated
At least 200 people lived in the bombed residential area, said the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital. Paramedics were treating the injured on site, as there were no ambulances available to transport them to hospitals. And even there, it is difficult to save the lives of the injured as there is a shortage of medical supplies and specialized personnel. Israel's military had arrested or expelled most of the medical staff, said the director.

People in Kamal Adwan Hospital
People in Kamal Adwan Hospital
Rescue workers
Rescue workers
A destroyed UN school
A destroyed UN school
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) on a tour of the Gaza Strip
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) on a tour of the Gaza Strip
No humanitarian aid for 40 days
Residents report hundreds of destroyed houses. The Israeli military is said to have besieged three towns. People are increasingly desperate, said Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

80 percent of the Gaza Strip are high-risk areas. "They are effectively trapped and there is no safe place for them. They are running for their lives in a vicious circle and have been without humanitarian aid for more than 40 days." Recently, armed gangs have repeatedly looted aid deliveries.

Folgen Sie uns auf