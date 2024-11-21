Israeli army intensifies attacks in the Gaza Strip

Seriously injured cannot be treated

At least 200 people lived in the bombed residential area, said the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital. Paramedics were treating the injured on site, as there were no ambulances available to transport them to hospitals. And even there, it is difficult to save the lives of the injured as there is a shortage of medical supplies and specialized personnel. Israel's military had arrested or expelled most of the medical staff, said the director.