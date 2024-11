From apprentice to boss of his own supermarket

Now there is also an independent Billa retailer in Burgenland. Hans-Peter Halasz started as an apprentice at Rewe 22 years ago and slowly worked his way up the ranks. First he was area manager, then deputy store manager and finally store manager in various stores. So he knows the ropes. That was also the reason why he decided to become self-employed. Responding to customers as a local merchant

Zurndorf is a thriving store - Halasz wants to make it even better. To do this, he focuses on regionality, and small producers also have a stage with him. For example, you can find Keringer wine from Mönchhof as well as Szigeti sparkling wine from Gols or AX schnapps from Apetlon. With a dedicated team of 31 employees, he focuses on personal advice and customer proximity.