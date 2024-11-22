Let's go
Learn all about the climate while hiking
The so-called climate trail on Vomperberg provides exciting information about global warming and is suitable for young and old. The circular hike also fits in well with the current transition period.
Themed trails are a dime a dozen in Tyrol. This one on Vomperberg is pleasantly different in terms of theme and content. No one else in Tyrol has dared to tackle the sensitive subject of climate (warming).
The circular hike is basically a better walk on the sunny plateau above the Lower Inn Valley. The initiators have deliberately chosen this characteristic - there is enough energy to learn a lot about the climate at the eleven stations with information boards.
From the Karwendelrast, we first walk a few meters uphill on the asphalt road. Then we head directly above the last houses in an easterly direction. The path leads through the forest - ascending and descending - without any major changes in direction. You should take enough time to "study" the various information boards.
- Valley town: Vomperberg (830 m, municipality of Vomp) Starting point: former Karwendelrast inn in Vomperberg (closed), free parking directly opposite (marked by arrows on the road); from Vomp to Vomperberg (keep to "Klimaweg" at the fork in the route) and then left to Karwendelrast
- Route: road, field or footpath, path
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, warm clothing Requirements: none
- Children: from baby age
- Mountain buggy: limited - short climb passage as a "key section"
- Refreshment stops: none along the route and none in Vomperberg
- Arrival by public transport: not possible
- Difference in altitude: around 50 meters (ascent and descent, entire loop)
- Length: around 2.5 kilometers (entire loop)
- Walking time: around 45 minutes (entire loop, without stopping at the various stations)
The route then leads out of the forest, with the "Koasa" to the east. Here, at station seven in front of a gate, turn sharp right and walk along the fence of the house a few meters back or down to the meadows.
Now we walk back along the edge of the forest across the meadows - always keeping the same route. The Tux Alps spread out beyond the Inn Valley. The path soon leads gently downhill for a short distance and then slightly uphill back to the original route. We then walk the last few meters back to the starting point.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
