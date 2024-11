Kogler sends handball women off on their home European Championship mission

For Kogler, who saw off an ÖHB team heading to the finals for the first time in January 2020, the ceremony has become something of a habit. "I've become a fan in the strictest sense of the word," he said, summing up his five years in office. In 2020, they finished eighth at their home European Championships, their best result to date, and the women now want to cause a sensation too. "We have to believe in ourselves as a team," emphasized goalkeeper and captain Petra Blazek.