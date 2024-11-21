Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

US intelligence:

Mysterious object over Puerto Rico was not a UFO

Nachrichten
21.11.2024 09:43

In April 2013, an unidentified flying object (UFO) flew over the tarmac of Raphael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico - an outlying territory of the USA. The object, which split in the air, was filmed by the infrared camera of a US jet. Only now is it clear what it was ...

0 Kommentare

The footage was recently analyzed by experts from the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), a department within the Pentagon's Department of Defense. The incident was assessed as a potential UFO sighting at the end of April 2013.

What is the AARO?

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) is a division within the Department of Defense that investigates unidentified flying objects (UFOs for short) and other phenomena in the air, at sea, in space and/or on land.

The infrared images showed something moving quickly over Rafael Hernández Airport. At one point, the object appeared to split in two and interact with the ocean surface before disappearing off the northwest coast of Puerto Rico.

The object (marked in red) was filmed by the infrared camera of a US jet in April 2013. (Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))
The object (marked in red) was filmed by the infrared camera of a US jet in April 2013.
(Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))

The AARO experts who reconstructed the flight path of the alleged UFO have now concluded that there were no anomalous speeds or flight behavior. According to their analysis, the footage shows two objects moving close to each other at wind speed, rather than a single object splitting into two.

According to AARO, the reconstruction also shows that the objects followed a straight trajectory and, contrary to previous impressions, did not dip into the sea. The experts therefore came to the conclusion that it was highly likely that the objects were carried through the air by strong winds and not UFOs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Wilhelm Eder
Wilhelm Eder
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf