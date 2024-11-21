US intelligence:
Mysterious object over Puerto Rico was not a UFO
In April 2013, an unidentified flying object (UFO) flew over the tarmac of Raphael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico - an outlying territory of the USA. The object, which split in the air, was filmed by the infrared camera of a US jet. Only now is it clear what it was ...
The footage was recently analyzed by experts from the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), a department within the Pentagon's Department of Defense. The incident was assessed as a potential UFO sighting at the end of April 2013.
What is the AARO?
The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) is a division within the Department of Defense that investigates unidentified flying objects (UFOs for short) and other phenomena in the air, at sea, in space and/or on land.
The infrared images showed something moving quickly over Rafael Hernández Airport. At one point, the object appeared to split in two and interact with the ocean surface before disappearing off the northwest coast of Puerto Rico.
The AARO experts who reconstructed the flight path of the alleged UFO have now concluded that there were no anomalous speeds or flight behavior. According to their analysis, the footage shows two objects moving close to each other at wind speed, rather than a single object splitting into two.
According to AARO, the reconstruction also shows that the objects followed a straight trajectory and, contrary to previous impressions, did not dip into the sea. The experts therefore came to the conclusion that it was highly likely that the objects were carried through the air by strong winds and not UFOs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
