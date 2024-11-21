Traffic jam on A14
Two accidents at the Dornbirn Süd junction
The evening traffic on the Rhine Valley highway flowed slowly on Wednesday evening. At the Dornbirn Süd junction, a car driver had to brake a little more abruptly. The driver behind her noticed this too late and was unable to brake in time.
As a result, the driver behind crashed into the rear of the first vehicle. The overtaking lane was blocked for a few minutes. Due to the heavy traffic, however, a long tailback quickly formed.
A little later, this became the undoing of another duo. A woman braked, the man driving behind her was unable to prevent the collision and hit the rear left side of the driver's car.
Man drove himself to hospital
The driver of the car was slightly injured in the second rear-end collision. After the accident was recorded, he drove himself to Dornbirn City Hospital to be examined.
Both cars involved in the second accident sustained considerable material damage. The vehicles were transported away by the ÖAMTC. The left lane of the A14 was closed for the duration of the accident investigation and recovery work between 5.45 and 6.40 pm.
