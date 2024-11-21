Rental prices in Salzburg up nine percent

In Carinthia, the price per square meter for rental apartments offered on ImmoScout24 rose from EUR 12.2 to EUR 14.1, but remains below EUR 1,000 for 70 square meters. Tyrol recorded a price increase of 11 percent - at EUR 20 per square meter, the price per square meter is highest here. The most expensive rental areas in Austria included the federal states of Vienna at EUR 19.2 per square meter (up 11 percent), Salzburg at EUR 18.3 per square meter (up nine percent) and Vorarlberg at EUR 18 per square meter (up four percent).