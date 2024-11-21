New analysis
Rental prices in Salzburg up nine percent
An analysis by ImmoScout24 showed the strongest price increase in Carinthia - the most expensive areas were Tyrol, Vienna, Salzburg and Vorarlberg - capital cities: Innsbruck was the most expensive at EUR 22 and Salzburg at EUR 20 per square meter.
In almost all federal states - with the exception of Styria and Upper Austria - asking prices for apartments on the real estate platform "ImmoScout24" have risen this year. Between January and November, Carinthia recorded the strongest price increase at 16 percent. According to the ImmoScout24 analysis, the average rent for a 70-square-meter apartment in Tyrol is currently EUR 1,400, which is 74 percent more expensive than in Upper Austria (EUR 804).
In Carinthia, the price per square meter for rental apartments offered on ImmoScout24 rose from EUR 12.2 to EUR 14.1, but remains below EUR 1,000 for 70 square meters. Tyrol recorded a price increase of 11 percent - at EUR 20 per square meter, the price per square meter is highest here. The most expensive rental areas in Austria included the federal states of Vienna at EUR 19.2 per square meter (up 11 percent), Salzburg at EUR 18.3 per square meter (up nine percent) and Vorarlberg at EUR 18 per square meter (up four percent).
Price decrease in Styria and Upper Austria
Comparatively cheaper rental apartments could be found on the platform in Burgenland and Lower Austria at around 12.5 euros per square meter. In Styria, prices fell by two percent to EUR 12.4 per square meter and in Upper Austria by one percent to EUR 11.5 per square meter.
In terms of rental prices in the capital cities of the federal states, Innsbruck was the most expensive at EUR 22 per square meter (up 11 percent), followed by Salzburg at EUR 20 per square meter (up seven percent). The cheapest rental properties were to be found in St. Pölten (EUR 12.8 per square meter), Graz (EUR 13.4 per square meter) and Eisenstadt (EUR 13.5 per square meter).
Interest in rental properties was generally higher: demand increased the most in Styria with a plus of 35 percent, followed by Vienna with a plus of 29 percent. "The rising demand goes hand in hand with price increases in most Austrian federal states," summarized Markus-Dejmek, Head of Austria at ImmoScout24, in a press release. The analysis was based on gross rents. A total of 135,000 offers were evaluated.
