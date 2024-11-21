Plans unveiled
When Max Verstappen will end his F1 career
In the run-up to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Max Verstappen once again emphasized when he would like to end his Formula 1 career. That depends on several factors. And the Dutchman already has plans for the time after his career.
Max Verstappen could be crowned Formula 1 World Champion for the fourth time in a row this weekend in Las Vegas. With three races to go before the end of the season, the Red Bull driver from the Netherlands has everything in his own hands, and the chances of his rival Lando Norris in the McLaren are only marginal. The simplest calculation on the way to the title: Verstappen must finish ahead of Norris at the night-time Grand Prix on Saturday at 22:00 local time (Sunday, 7:00 CET/live in the Sportkrone.at ticker). Verstappen has a comfortable 62-point lead in the overall standings, with a total of 86 points still up for grabs in an ideal scenario. Norris must make up at least three points on the defending champion to postpone an early decision in the championship battle. Should Verstappen fail to clinch the main prize in the gambling paradise, everything would be set for the 27-year-old at the following sprint weekend in Qatar. Last year, the three-time champion secured the title in the desert state.
For me, it's not like I have to stay here and try to prove myself.
Max Verstappen
But how much longer will we see the Dutchman in the premier class? In an interview with the portal "Road & Track", Verstappen makes it clear that he has no ambitions to become world champion eight or nine times. His contract with Red Bull runs until 2028. "I'll be thirty-one years old at the end," said Verstappen. "That's still very young, of course, but I also started at seventeen. That's a long time in Formula 1."
Various factors
For him, staying in the premier class also depends on how the new cars from 2026 will drive. "Are they pleasant to drive? The number of races, how often you're away from home, that's very stressful. It doesn't matter whether you are very successful or not, it doesn't matter to me. Of course, we have already won a lot in Formula 1. For me, it's not like I have to stay here and try to prove myself," continued Verstappen, who also already has plans for the time after his active Formula 1 career.
Focus on endurance races
His focus would shift to endurance racing; one day he would like to take part in the 24-hour classics at Daytona and Le Mans. "It's just difficult to find the time. With the busy schedule in Formula 1, it's almost impossible because we finish so late in the season. To prepare properly before you go to Daytona is pretty much impossible. I know I want to go there and try to win the race and be really competitive," said Verstappen. "That's only possible if I test properly and prepare really well. That's not possible at the moment, but who knows? Maybe in a few years' time. Then I'll still be young and able to drive the cars."
But for now, the present is Las Vegas. With four world championship titles in a row, Verstappen would be following in the footsteps of Sebastian Vettel, who achieved this feat with the Bulls from 2010 to 2013. It remains to be seen whether Verstappen remains motivated and has the car to follow up with more world championship titles. After all, the exceptional driver will not be around in Formula 1 for too much longer. This was underlined once again by his recent statements.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.