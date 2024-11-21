When Max Verstappen will end his F1 career

Max Verstappen could be crowned Formula 1 World Champion for the fourth time in a row this weekend in Las Vegas. With three races to go before the end of the season, the Red Bull driver from the Netherlands has everything in his own hands, and the chances of his rival Lando Norris in the McLaren are only marginal. The simplest calculation on the way to the title: Verstappen must finish ahead of Norris at the night-time Grand Prix on Saturday at 22:00 local time (Sunday, 7:00 CET/live in the Sportkrone.at ticker). Verstappen has a comfortable 62-point lead in the overall standings, with a total of 86 points still up for grabs in an ideal scenario. Norris must make up at least three points on the defending champion to postpone an early decision in the championship battle. Should Verstappen fail to clinch the main prize in the gambling paradise, everything would be set for the 27-year-old at the following sprint weekend in Qatar. Last year, the three-time champion secured the title in the desert state.