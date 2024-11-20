Threat of snow chaos
Traffic collapse due to U1 fire: journey time quadrupled
After the fire in a special U1 train on Tuesday evening, the traffic chaos is perfect. Many Viennese are annoyed, the journey time for a short trip has quadrupled in some cases. The increase in car traffic leads to accidents, which further complicates the already overloaded rail replacement service. And snow is also expected in Vienna on Friday ...
"The traffic situation is catastrophic. Normally I only need twelve minutes for this route, but today it took me an hour and ten minutes. Lines O, 6 and 11 were completely overcrowded," a Viennese man told krone.at, annoyed. The 50-year-old should have gone to Südtiroler Platz at Vienna Central Station for an appointment, but he was apparently considerably delayed.
Restricted operation of the U1
This is because the U1 line is divided - probably for several more days. How long is still unclear. It currently only runs between Oberlaa and Reumannplatz and between Schwedenplatz and Leopoldau.
A fire broke out in a carriage of a special train without passengers on the U1 line late on Tuesday afternoon for reasons that are currently unknown. The fire was extinguished by the fire department. Pictures leaked to the "Krone" show the devastating extent of the fire - we reported. Fortunately, the Silver Arrow was heading towards Reumannplatz without any passengers and was parked there as a reserve train. Six Wiener Linien employees and a cyclist were injured by the fire.
Alternative transport currently not sufficient
The traffic situation in Vienna came to a dramatic head on Wednesday evening. The fire was just the trigger for widespread chaos. The replacement streetcars provided by Wiener Linien were only able to cope with the enormous number of stranded passengers to a limited extent.
Current operating information
- The U1 line only runs between Oberlaa and Reumannplatz and between Schwedenplatz and Leopoldau.
- The stations Keplerplatz to Stephansplatz are not served.
- Lines 1 and O are running at more frequent intervals.
"The crowds were overwhelming and I witnessed numerous arguments," Daniel J. told krone.at, describing the tense situation. Many passengers were confronted with overcrowded vehicles after waiting 20 to 30 minutes in the cold. In many places, it was almost impossible to get out, which further increased the frustration of the already irritated Viennese.
More accidents due to increasing traffic volume
The tense traffic situation led to a chain reaction of problems. Many Viennese are likely to have switched to private transport due to the partial closure of the U1. Due to the increased volume of traffic, there was an increase in the number of accidents and operations on the replacement lines. Even the additional trains on lines O, 6 and 11 were slowed down by traffic obstructions.
The ÖAMTC traffic club recorded heavy traffic on the south-east bypass (A23) and the Danube highway (A22), but also on the north bridge towards the city and the Vienna Nordrand expressway (S2) for a Wednesday. The rainy weather may also have contributed to this.
The total travel time for the outward and return journey was almost two hours, instead of the usual 12 minutes. Plus, I was completely mobbed by the crowds on the train and saw arguments.
Der verärgerte Wiener Daniel J. (50)
50-year-old Daniel J. reports: "I experienced two such incidents in the space of just two hours. On my outward journey, the streetcar on line O from the main station had to stop early. All passengers were asked to get off without having reached their destination." The person affected appeals to Wiener Linien to immediately increase the capacity of replacement vehicles, especially for line O.
From Thursday, November 21, 2024
- Wiener Linien is setting up a rail replacement service: Line D will run (diverted) via Schwedenplatz and Franz-Josefs-Kai and will be extended beyond Absberggasse to Reumannplatz. This will also connect Schwedenplatz.
- The U2z line (night service) will also be extended to Reumannplatz. It runs from Schwedenplatz via the Ring (Rathaus - University) to Schwarzenbergplatz and via the route of line D to Reumannplatz.
- Lines 1 and O generally offer good alternative routes
Increased replacement services from Thursday
Wiener Linien responded promptly: "From Thursday morning, bus route 13A will be provided with increased service for passengers," explained a spokeswoman on Wednesday evening. This should relieve the overcrowded section between the city center and Südtiroler Platz. "Line D has also been extended to Reumannplatz. It runs on a modified route to connect Schwedenplatz", according to Wiener Linien.
If the closure of the U1 takes longer, traffic could become critical again, especially on Fridays, if more people switch to their cars. "Pay attention to the announcements, avoid large areas and avoid unnecessary journeys in the coming days," says Wiener Linien.
Snowfall from Friday
According to Geosphere Austria, it will start to snow from the west and south in most of Austria on Friday night. Light snowfall could be possible at very low altitudes as well as in Vienna - but also in Eisenstadt and Graz. According to the current forecast, however, a thin layer of snow will only form temporarily. In the course of the morning, snowfall and rain will become less frequent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.