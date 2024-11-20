Despite diplomatic passport
Custody case: Italy extradites music star
Although she has a diplomatic passport, Africa's best-known singer Rokia Traoré has been arrested in Italy over a custody dispute this summer. On Wednesday, Italy's Supreme Court ruled that the 50-year-old will be extradited to Belgium "in the next few days".
According to her lawyer Maddalena Del Re, Italy's Supreme Court rejected Traoré's appeal against her extradition.
Traoré is one of Africa's best-known singers and an ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency UNHCR.
Dispute over custody of daughter
Traoré's lawyer protested in a statement about the extradition. The Malian singer was arrested at Rome's Fiumicino Airport on June 20 on the basis of a European arrest warrant. She had been sentenced to two years in prison in Belgium in October 2023 in connection with a dispute over the custody of her daughter. The artist has been imprisoned in Italy since June.
Singer wanted to perform in front of the Colosseum
Since her arrest in June, Traore has been in prison in Civitavecchia near Rome. She had flown to Rome in June to give a concert in front of the Colosseum. Lawyer Del Re explained that the Belgian proceedings were contrary to Italian constitutional principles and international conventions, as the defendant was convicted in her absence.
Belgium asked for extradition
Belgium asked Italy to extradite the artist as she is accused of taking her daughter away from her husband, playwright Jan Goosens, who has custody of the child. The father's lawyer said that his client had regularly suggested to Rokia Traoré in recent years that a new family agreement be concluded. However, the artist had rejected all of these approaches.
