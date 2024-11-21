Behind the scenes: “Can throw you off the curve”

"Like an unloved child for me"

A little later, with the microphones switched off, the KPÖ woman discusses the left-wing coalition in Graz with Lang, in which both parties are represented. The SPÖ leader makes no secret of his disapproval: "If you're not part of the city government (the SPÖ has no city council position due to the recent weak election results, note), then that's not a coalition for me. For me, it's like an unloved child."