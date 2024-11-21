"Krone" elephant round
Behind the scenes: “Can throw you off the curve”
A look behind the scenes of the "Krone" elephant round for the Styrian regional elections: Who came first, who prefers Red Bull and which wishes were fulfilled. And: Why black and red continued to distance themselves from blue.
The order of precedence is maintained: Governor Christopher Drexler is the first to arrive at the "Steirerkrone" editorial office. "It's so cold outside, we had to hurry," jokes the ÖVP lead candidate. He is followed by Deputy Governor Anton Lang (SPÖ), who is immediately asked about his blue tie. A statement on a preferred future coalition? "I'm wearing black shoes anyway," Lang deflects.
You also get the feeling that the much-invoked "trusting cooperation" between black and red is not just an empty phrase. Drexler and Lang stand together for a long time and chat, while their FPÖ challenger Mario Kunasek keeps his distance.
Lots of coffee to combat fatigue
Meanwhile, Neos top candidate Niko Swatek is cultivating his youthful image. Wearing white sneakers with his suit, no tie and a can of Red Bull, he arrives and gratefully declines the offered coffee.
Speaking of coffee: after weeks of exhausting election campaigning, the tiredness of the panelists (and their press spokespersons) is clear to see. Before they get started, they can relax in the meeting room with sandwiches and drinks. Swatek and KPÖ top candidate Claudia Klimt-Weithaler in particular use this to prepare themselves.
Before the start of the program, Corinna Milborn (Puls 24) asks everyone not to take too long to answer and also to discuss with each other. The first request does not come true, but the second does: there is a lively back-and-forth, with people repeatedly interrupting each other.
They talk and argue
But when the cameras are off, it becomes clear that the panelists have a basis for discussion. And when each of the politicians has to ask the others a question, they are also on speaking terms.
During a commercial break, Klimt-Weithaler states in horror: "What, inflation is no longer an issue? Then I have to get my act together somehow." Milborn dryly: "But I might throw you out of there again."
"Like an unloved child for me"
A little later, with the microphones switched off, the KPÖ woman discusses the left-wing coalition in Graz with Lang, in which both parties are represented. The SPÖ leader makes no secret of his disapproval: "If you're not part of the city government (the SPÖ has no city council position due to the recent weak election results, note), then that's not a coalition for me. For me, it's like an unloved child."
After 70 sometimes emotional minutes, the closing words are spoken - and within a few minutes, the six politicians are gone again. The time pressure is great as we enter the last few meters of the election campaign. A lot more coffee will be needed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
