“The jobs are not coming back”

"It's now a matter of getting down to business"

"In the more than 50 days since the National Council elections, jobs in industry have been lost every day and will not be coming back. One job lost in industry takes two more with it at suppliers and service providers," says Joachim Haindl-Grutsch. The Managing Director of the Federation of Austrian Industries in Upper Austria is calling on the new federal government to come up with a short-term rescue package for the location: "It's now a question of what's at stake for our industrial location."