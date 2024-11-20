No rape
Professional fighter wins exchange of blows in court
A giant Viennese man (30), with three previous convictions for grievous bodily harm, is alleged to have raped his ex-girlfriend, who works as a dominatrix. His version was believed at the Eisenstadt Regional Court.
Good cards really do look different: The Viennese has been practicing a full-contact martial art as a professional since February, in which almost anything goes - the more brutal the kicks and punches, the greater the chance of victory. He has three previous convictions for grievous bodily harm, as well as a conviction for coercion. The 30-year-old had to spend 29 months in prison for this.
"Consensual, slightly harder sex"
He has been in custody in Eisenstadt prison since July for allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend in Burgenland with phone calls and raping her on July 8. The telephone conversations are recorded in the courtroom and used against him at the end. The eloquent defendant has completely different memories of the day of the rape: "It was consensual, somewhat rough sex."
A month earlier, the woman, who claimed to be a dominatrix, had told the defendant's mother that she would take him to prison. "She was insanely jealous, even after the separation. She invited me to her place on July 8 to talk. Then we ended up in bed. She's the dominant one at work, but it's the other way around in our private lives. We never had cuddly sex. We often used restraints, whips, gags and blindfolds. But not that day."
The blood spatter? "She bit my lip"
He covered her mouth and nose and abused her, says the woman. "No. She just wants revenge." And the blood splashes on the pillows? "That was mine. She bit my lip." And the hematomas? "They don't have to be mine. She leads an open sex life and has several partners."
The jury acquitted the man of the charge of rape in case of doubt. The repeat offender received four months for the dangerous threat - which he served in custody. He is a free man.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
